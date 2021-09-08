Riding for the Rail-trails

Support a cyclist in the Mon River Trails Conservancy’s upcoming 100-miles-in-one-day challenge.
Have the rail-trails been your new best friend during COVID? Here’s your chance to return the love in a friendly competition and fundraiser for Mon River Trails Conservancy. It takes the place of MRTC’s popular Deckers Creek Trail Half-Marathon fundraiser, which draws many hundreds of runners from a dozen states and more and is a major annual source of funding—but has had to be cancelled two years in a row.
To support MRTC’s always ongoing trail maintenance plus this year’s extraordinary series of washouts repairs, 10 local cyclists have committed to completing a grueling 100-miles-in-one-day “MRTCentury” sponsorship ride on a day of their choice between October 2 and 10.
Here’s how you get in on the fun:
- Go to the MRTCentury web page and choose one of the 10 fearless riders who have taken this challenge on.
- Support your favorite cyclist by pledging a level of support per mile cycled—$1, 25¢, 10¢, you choose. After the ride, MRTC will let you know how many miles your champion completed so you know the total pledge amount to send in.
- Alternatively, be optimistic! Assume that your pledge will motivate your champion to go the full distance, and send it in to MRTC now as a donation in your cyclist’s name.
MRTC is posting cyclists’ pledge totals daily, so the friendly competition is already on.
Dig deep! MRTC and the rail-trails were there for us when practically everything was closed, and they remain a day-in, day-out site for transportation, contemplation, and recreation for all of us.
