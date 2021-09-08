Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine.

· Leave a Comment

Riding for the Rail-trails

Good Neighbors· Health + Wellness· Morgantown Lowdown· Outdoors

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Support a cyclist in the Mon River Trails Conservancy’s upcoming 100-miles-in-one-day challenge.

image courtesy of Mon River Trails Conservancy

Have the rail-trails been your new best friend during COVID? Here’s your chance to return the love in a friendly competition and fundraiser for Mon River Trails Conservancy. It takes the place of MRTC’s popular Deckers Creek Trail Half-Marathon fundraiser, which draws many hundreds of runners from a dozen states and more and is a major annual source of funding—but has had to be cancelled two years in a row.

To support MRTC’s always ongoing trail maintenance plus this year’s extraordinary series of washouts repairs, 10 local cyclists have committed to completing a grueling 100-miles-in-one-day “MRTCentury” sponsorship ride on a day of their choice between October 2 and 10. 






Here’s how you get in on the fun:
  • Go to the MRTCentury web page and choose one of the 10 fearless riders who have taken this challenge on.
  • Support your favorite cyclist by pledging a level of support per mile cycled—$1, 25¢, 10¢, you choose. After the ride, MRTC will let you know how many miles your champion completed so you know the total pledge amount to send in.
  • Alternatively, be optimistic! Assume that your pledge will motivate your champion to go the full distance, and send it in to MRTC now as a donation in your cyclist’s name. 

MRTC is posting cyclists’ pledge totals daily, so the friendly competition is already on. 

Dig deep! MRTC and the rail-trails were there for us when practically everything was closed, and they remain a day-in, day-out site for transportation, contemplation, and recreation for all of us. 






READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

Please share, follow & like us :)

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *