Riding for the Rail-trails

Support a cyclist in the Mon River Trails Conservancy’s upcoming 100-miles-in-one-day challenge.

image courtesy of Mon River Trails Conservancy

Have the rail-trails been your new best friend during COVID? Here’s your chance to return the love in a friendly competition and fundraiser for Mon River Trails Conservancy. It takes the place of MRTC’s popular Deckers Creek Trail Half-Marathon fundraiser, which draws many hundreds of runners from a dozen states and more and is a major annual source of funding—but has had to be cancelled two years in a row.

To support MRTC’s always ongoing trail maintenance plus this year’s extraordinary series of washouts repairs, 10 local cyclists have committed to completing a grueling 100-miles-in-one-day “MRTCentury” sponsorship ride on a day of their choice between October 2 and 10.

Here’s how you get in on the fun:

Go to the MRTCentury web page and choose one of the 10 fearless riders who have taken this challenge on.

Support your favorite cyclist by pledging a level of support per mile cycled—$1, 25¢, 10¢, you choose. After the ride, MRTC will let you know how many miles your champion completed so you know the total pledge amount to send in.

Alternatively, be optimistic! Assume that your pledge will motivate your champion to go the full distance, and send it in to MRTC now as a donation in your cyclist’s name.

MRTC is posting cyclists’ pledge totals daily, so the friendly competition is already on.

Dig deep! MRTC and the rail-trails were there for us when practically everything was closed, and they remain a day-in, day-out site for transportation, contemplation, and recreation for all of us.

