Benji’s is Bringing It

This new Sunnyside eatery just might be your new favorite hole in the wall.

Images courtesy of Benji’s Sunnyside Bar and Grill

A new little eatery popped up less than a month ago occupying the space at the corner of University and Stewart, steps away from the heart of campus. It’s called Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar and Grill. If you haven’t been there yet, make plans to stop in for a taste and see this weekend.

The owners, Ke’Shawn Ramsey, originally from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, and Daniel Weese, a Morgantown native, decided to open the joint because they saw an opportunity to create a carryout-hybrid restaurant right in the middle of everything.

Q What’s on the menu?

Ke’Shawn Ramsey We have a lot of great stuff, and Daniel and I do all the cooking ourselves. We have seafood boils, sandwiches, quesadillas, nachos with your choice of shrimp, Philly steak, Cajun chicken, or pulled pork. We make fry baskets, and the one that you just have to try is Benji’s Famous Old Bay Lump Crab Fries. We do some innovative street tacos and flatbreads, too. And don’t leave without trying the donuts. There’s something for everybody on the menu.

Q What should we eat first?

KR Try one of the seafood boils. You can pick your sauce, too, from Cajun, Old Bay, lemon pepper, garlic butter, or Louisiana Hot. We actually serve it until 3 a.m. on the weekends. Or you can’t go wrong with our Wagyu Burger topped with bacon, cheddar, onion rings, and a sweet barbecue sauce.







Benji’s is open for delivery or carry out every day, with extra late hours on the weekends. There are a few tables inside the quaint spot, and they also offer game-day catering. Find out more on Facebook.