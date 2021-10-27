Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine.

Who’s the BOM?

Eat + Drink

Get Your Grub On

New Mexican spot moves into Suncrest and the food is – es delicioso!

More Posts from this Category

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Recent stories from Morgantown

People + Places

Back Home Again

Morgantown magazine revisits homes we’ve showcased over the past decade.

Wright Next Door

Four Frank Lloyd Wright homes are located within easy proximity of Morgantown.

More Posts from this Category

Shopping

Vintage En Vogue

Hop on board the curated vintage clothing bandwagon and score one-of-a-kind items.

More Posts from this Category

Check Out our Recent Issues

Morgantown Fall 2021 Issue

Read about Marilyn’s of Morgantown, where to stay on Game Day, Decker’s Creek clean up, ten Morgantown Movers and Shapers, and we reflect on ten years of telling Morgantown’s stories.

More Posts from this Category

Dotted Line

New South Media      WV Living      Morgantown Magazine      WV Weddings