This fall, fans can expect a traditional game-day experience at Milan Puskar stadium, with covid measures as needed.

When the West Virginia University Mountaineers take the football field against the Long Island University Sharks at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, fans will once again cheer from their seats inside Milan Puskar Stadium—a welcome contrast to the game-day experience a year ago.

“I think, for the most part, what people are going to see is a return to ‘normal’ and what things were like prior to the pandemic,” says Matt Wells, WVU’s Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs.

WVU announced in June its plans to return to 100 percent capacity for all events at the start of the fall 2021 semester. For football fans, that means once again tailgating and bleeding blue and gold alongside 60,000 of their closest friends.

“We came to this decision through a combination of looking at the progress we have made with vaccinations and the decline in the transmission rate of the virus locally and across the state,” Wells says.

Due to the advances of the Delta variant, WVU is encouraging fans to get vaccinated, to wear masks, and to stay home and contact their doctors if they are experiencing symptoms the day of the game. Minimizing what you take to the stadium will minimize contact points and speed bag searches.

