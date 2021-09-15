Easiest Electronics Recycling Ever

If your outdated devices are getting on your nerves, let Nerd Rage get them out of your way.

Image courtesy of Nerd Rage

The Monongalia County Solid Waste Authority’s next electronics recycling event is coming up, 8 a.m. to noon on September 25 at Sam’s Club. But in case you can’t make it, or you want to recycle something they don’t accept, or some time in the future you just want those annoying old cell phones and computers out of your house right now, keep this in mind: Nerd Rage will take them all off your hands.

And not just electronics—lamps, vacuum cleaners, appliances, “pretty much anything you can plug in,” says Nerd Rage owner Jeremy Blizard. “The only thing I don’t take are CRT tube–type monitors—they have to go to the hazardous waste dump. Republic Services picks those up for free once a month.”

Blizard previously operated his electronics repair business, Nerd Rage Morgantown, out of a storefront on Fayette Street, but he closed the shop due to COVID. While he ran the business out of his house, he decided to start collecting electronics for recycling, too. He has the skills to repair and resell enough of what he collects to cover the expenses of his recycling passion—the rest is picked up by his uncle, who owns Rick’s Metal Works Electronics Demanufacturing in Ritchie County, an EPA-certified recycling center.

Nerd Rage is now operating out of a new location at 3721 Collins Ferry Road. Have a look at the website to see the long list of items that can be handled. Then go to the scheduling page or call or text 304.413.6545 to schedule a drop-off. The hours are just about all the time: Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays noon to 5 p.m.

As both a recycling and a cycling enthusiast, Blizard also accepts bicycle donations for the Positive Spin bicycle collective, which has limited hours, and passes them along.

And if you don’t have the time or the means to haul your stuff, Nerd Rage has you covered there, too—you can schedule a free pick-up.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN