Vintage En Vogue

Hop on board the curated vintage clothing bandwagon and score one-of-a-kind items.

Image s courtesy of Modern Throwback

Has your teenager’s closet become eerily familiar lately? It might be because ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s clothing is currently all the rage. Shops specializing in curated vintage—where shop owners have done the digging in resale stores and sell only the best stuff they find at a premium—are popping up everywhere. Morgantown has at least one new curated vintage store and another on the way.

The first—Modern Throwback—opened on High Street between Gibbie’s and Coldstone in late August. The small space has been packed with shoppers on the hunt since it opened. The store is owned by WVU grad Chayt Luevano and specializes in casual vintage clothing. There’s an extensive collection of WVU-wear and plenty more clothing with an emphasis on sports and pop culture themes.





“Just the fact that people take time out of their day to come pop by the shop is still somewhat of a shock to me and feels like a dream,” Luevano says. “I’m super thankful.”

The second—Gallery 304 Vintage Shop—will open in late September in a High Street space across the street from Morgantown institution Pinocchio’s Books & Toys. Gallery 304 shop owner Nate Hart has been dealing in vintage clothing for 10 years, getting his start in sneakers and WVU-themed clothing. “I just think it’s so cool to have clothing that no one else could have and that you won’t just find in the mall.”

Hart’s upcoming storefront is new, but he’s been selling vintage WVU clothing at the Star City Farmer’s Market for the past year. The mayor there—Herman Reid—is a fan of his hustle, Hart says, and even agreed to let him hold a Star City Vintage Fest on August 28 that brought 30-plus vintage vendors to town. Hart hopes to plan another event for early 2022, he says.

Image courtesy of Nate Hart

Imagine all the money you would be saving right now if you had just kept your entire wardrobe from college. Lesson learned.

Follow Gallery 304 and Modern Throwback on Instagram, where new items are posted all the time.

