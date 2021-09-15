A Touch of Classical

A new world of music is coming to Morgantown.

harpist Bridget Kibby and violinist Sunmi Chang Image courtesy of Sunmi Chang

When you think of live music in Morgantown, you might think of Fall Fest at WVU, shows at 123 Pleasant Street, or Mountain Stage performances at the Creative Arts Center. Sunmi Chang is looking to shake that up a bit.

Chang moved to Morgantown right before the pandemic hit, and she saw how it affected the community. “I thought about what I could bring to the community to help people find joy and comfort,” she says. And so the Summit Chamber Music Series was born.

Chamber music is a form of classical musical performed by small groups of musicians—two to 10 performers, usually. The intimate performance style engages the ideas and opinions of everyone involved, Chang says, like a musical democracy.

The Summit Chamber Music 2021–22 concert series consists of four performances spanning into 2022, featuring some of the top musicians in classical music. The events will bring a style of music to town we don’t hear often and give patrons the opportunity to feel the intimacy and connection that chamber music thrives on. Chang hopes that the series will lead to a love of chamber music in Morgantown.

Not sure if you would like classical music? “People say they have no knowledge or background, but you don’t need that to appreciate good music,” Chang says. “If you experience it and give it a try, I think you will find a completely new world.”

You can try it out when the Summit Chamber Music Series kicks off its inaugural season this Saturday, September 18, at St. Thomas à Becket Church. Find your seat by 7 p.m. and prepare yourself for a world-class performance by harpist Bridget Kibby and violinist Sunmi Chang.

If it inspires you to perform, good news: Chang and other musicians are working with West Virginia University to start master classes for those interested in learning from musicians at the top of their craft.

