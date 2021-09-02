Let’s Make it 50

Monongalia County students have benefitted from a school excess levy for 48 years. This month, we can make it 50 and more.
In Monongalia County, only about three-quarters of the school system’s budget comes from the state. Since 1973, residents have voted to support the education of the county’s children at a higher level by approving a school excess levy.
The revenue—about $32 million a year—mainly supplements teacher and staff salaries and benefits in our always-growing county. The rest boosts everything from playgrounds and honors classes to band and theater and before- and after-school and summer programs.
The proposed 2022–2027 excess levy, which would continue the levy exactly as it’s been, is up for re-authorization this month. Excess levy calls are passed by a simple 50 percent-plus-1 majority.
Here are the details about voting:
- You can still register to vote online, through September 6.
- If you prefer to vote remotely—as in recent elections, COVID-19 concerns remain a valid reason to vote absentee—you can mail in an application for an absentee ballot. Download to print here.
- Early voting in-person takes place September 10–22 at the Mountaineer Mall at 5000 Green Bag Road, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Remember to take a valid, current ID—it can be a driver’s license, student ID, utility bill, or one of many other forms—and respect the volunteer poll workers by following any COVID precautions that are in place at the time.
- Election Day proper is Saturday, September 25, 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Check your precinct and voting location here.
The excess levy has made Monongalia County Schools among the best in the state, says Citizens for Schools Co-Chair Mark Nesselroad. It’s an investment in the county’s future.
“The school system is a vital part of our collective quality of life, as it is a major contributor to economic, labor, and recreational markets,” he says. “Investing in our youth results in a stronger tomorrow.”
