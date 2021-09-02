Let’s Make it 50

Monongalia County students have benefitted from a school excess levy for 48 years. This month, we can make it 50 and more.

Photograph by Carla Witt Ford

In Monongalia County, only about three-quarters of the school system’s budget comes from the state. Since 1973, residents have voted to support the education of the county’s children at a higher level by approving a school excess levy.

The revenue—about $32 million a year—mainly supplements teacher and staff salaries and benefits in our always-growing county. The rest boosts everything from playgrounds and honors classes to band and theater and before- and after-school and summer programs.

The proposed 2022–2027 excess levy, which would continue the levy exactly as it’s been, is up for re-authorization this month. Excess levy calls are passed by a simple 50 percent-plus-1 majority.

Here are the details about voting:

You can still register to vote online, through September 6.

If you prefer to vote remotely—as in recent elections, COVID-19 concerns remain a valid reason to vote absentee—you can mail in an application for an absentee ballot. Download to print here.

Early voting in-person takes place September 10–22 at the Mountaineer Mall at 5000 Green Bag Road, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Remember to take a valid, current ID—it can be a driver’s license, student ID, utility bill, or one of many other forms—and respect the volunteer poll workers by following any COVID precautions that are in place at the time.

Election Day proper is Saturday, September 25, 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Check your precinct and voting location here.

The excess levy has made Monongalia County Schools among the best in the state, says Citizens for Schools Co-Chair Mark Nesselroad. It’s an investment in the county’s future.

“The school system is a vital part of our collective quality of life, as it is a major contributor to economic, labor, and recreational markets,” he says. “Investing in our youth results in a stronger tomorrow.”

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN