Wright Next Door

Four Frank Lloyd Wright homes are located within easy proximity of Morgantown.

FAllingwater photo by Cameron Venti on Unsplash

Frank Lloyd Wright is arguably the most famous American architect, with more than 1,000 structures to his name. While most people are familiar with Fallingwater, the house that is cantilevered over a waterfall, there are three other homes nearby—and you can stay overnight at two of them. So take a trip across state lines for an unforgettable “Wright” experience.

Fallingwater

Completed in 1937, Fallingwater was commissioned by the Kaufmann family of Pittsburgh—the department store moguls—as their summer home, and it is considered to be his masterpiece, one of the finest examples of Wright’s concept of “organic architecture.” It is nestled into the landscape and overhangs a plummeting 30-foot waterfall as if it is suspended mid-air. This engineering feat is one of 24 UNESCO World Heritage sites in the United States, joining other iconic structures like the Egyptian pyramids and the Taj Mahal. If you haven’t visited, this needs to be on your must-do list.

Take a tour

Self-guided exterior tours are available, $18 per person, but you should really opt for the Guided Architectural Tour, $30, or Brunch or Sunset Tour, $150 per person, for a more memorable experience. Book online. fallingwater.org

Why we love it

It’s an architectural and engineering marvel. Fallingwater is the only remaining home designed by Wright that still has its original furnishings and artwork. Only two colors were used throughout—a light ochre for the concrete and his signature Cherokee red for the steel.

Little known tidbit

Rumor has it that Wright designed Fallingwater in two hours. He visited the construction site with patron Edgar J. Kaufmann, requested a site plan, and then did nothing for one year—until Kaufmann called Wright informing him that he was on his way to Wisconsin to see the drawings.

Eat & Drink

Order a boxed lunch from The Fallingwater Cafe and reserve a table in the Meadow alongside Bear Run.

Stay

Looking to spend the night in a Wright-inspired location? Visit Nemacolin Woodlands Resort’s Falling Rock.

Distance from Morgantown 46 miles.

Polymath Park

Polymath Park images courtesy of Logan Ali

Polymath Park, a 125-acre resort in Acme, Pennsylvania, is a cool concept. Located about 20 miles from Fallingwater, it is home to two houses designed by Wright and two houses—the Balter House and the Blum House—that were built by one of his apprentices, Peter Berndtson. The original concept was to be a Usonian-style community development plan with shared common areas, but only two houses were ever built on the property.

In 2000, the Papinchaks purchased the two homes and Polymath Park to preserve it. In 2002, the Duncan House, built in 1957 in the Usonian style, was moved to Polymath Park from Lisle, Illinois, to save it from destruction, and in 2019, Mäntylä, also known as the Lindholm House, was rebuilt on the site after being moved from Cloquet, Minnesota. And the best part is that they are among the few Wright homes available for overnight rentals. In addition to tours, Polymath Park also has a Wright-inspired restaurant called Treetops.





Take a tour

Remember to make reservations and buy your tickets ahead of time. Wright at Polymath Park tours run from March through November 21, except Wednesdays. You can book a three-house tour, overnight stay, or dining experience—or bundle them all together. Prices vary. franklloydwrightovernight.net

Why we love it

This is a unique and memorable opportunity to learn firsthand what it was like to live in a Wright-designed home.

Little known tidbit

Polymath means a person with encyclopedic learning.

Eat

Make reservations for dinner at Treetops Restaurant at Polymath Park for a Wright-inspired dining experience, or choose one of the lunch and tour packages.

Stay

Here, of course!

Distance from Morgantown 55 miles

Kentuck Knob

Kentuck Knob photos by Nikki Bowman Mills

As someone who has visited many Wright-designed buildings around the country, Kentuck Knob is one of my favorites. It is just seven miles southwest of Fallingwater, yet it is not overrun with legions of visitors. This was built later in Wright’s career, at the age of 86, for Bernardine and I.N. Hagan, and is a small, one-story Usonian home built on a hexagonal module.

The house was purchased by Lord Palumbo of England in 1986. Palumbo, who sat in the House of Lords, is the former chairman of the Arts Council of Great Britain and chairman of The Pritzker Prize for Architecture. The surrounding gardens and grounds showcase his wonderful sculpture and art collection from around the world. The grounds themselves are a work of art, with breathtaking views of the Youghiogheny River gorge.







Take a tour

Guided House Tours are $25–$28 per person—or splurge for the 90-minute In-depth House Tour, $70. Reserve your ticket by purchasing in advance online. Make sure you allot time for a self-guided tour of the grounds and gardens.

Why we love it

It’s small, smart, and functional. Wright believed that furniture should be multipurpose. The kitchen sits at the core of the home and, since it did not have much counter space, the stove burners flip upright against the wall to free up space. The burners are even detachable so you can take them outside. The roofed terrace is an extension of the dining and living area, making it a great space for entertaining.

Little known tidbit

The home has only two right angles.

Eat

Head to nearby Ohiopyle and enjoy lunch at one of the charming eateries.

Stay

There are several vacation home rentals in the area. golaurelhighlands.com

Distance from Morgantown 37 miles

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN’S FALL 2021 ISSUE