The Appalachian Factor

Photographed by Pam Kasey

There’s a new reason to visit Granville this week: the soft opening of the brand new Appalachian Mercantile General Store & Cafe. The darling spot is easy to find—located right next door to Town Hall—and is brimming with treasures inside.

The general store and eatery is a space reimagined by Nancy Bruns—one of the founders of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works in Charleston—and partner Joe Woods, a Morgantown chef who’s worked in kitchens from Oliverio’s to The Greenbrier. Their goal was to create a space that’s “Appalachian AF,” and, by all early reports, they’re succeeding hands-down. Inside the finished space, you’ll find a shopping area at the front full of local food products, charcuterie, crafts, home goods, art, and more. Toward the back, several tables are arranged to create a quaint dining experience where you can sit and taste exciting, inventive dishes.

Photographed by Carla Witt Ford

“We’re really trying to shine a light on Appalachian products,” Woods says of both the retail collection and the locally sourced ingredients used in every item on the menu. “On one hand, it’s about serving delicious, chef-inspired food, and on another, it’s about creating economic opportunities for makers and creators throughout Appalachia.”

Be sure to pop over for a visit soon and be one of the first to eat the food, buy the wares, and experience a unique space unlike any other existing space in the Morgantown area. The general store and cafe is open early for coffee and pastries at 7 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m., leaving plenty of time for an early dinner.

