Open yours ears and imagination to these appalachian podcasts

written by Kaylyn Christopher

Spending another morning commuting down that curvy back road? Take a break from talk radio and tune in to one of these insightful podcasts that give both Appalachian residents and expats a deeper understanding of the area’s past and present.

What’s Happalachenin’? Each Wednesday, two Point Pleasant next door neighbors and city council members, Gabe Roush and Cody Greathouse, trade conversational stories that highlight the perks of living in the Mountain State and challenge some of the stereotypes that plague the region.

Black in Appalachia Cohosts Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin, a sociologist, and Angela Dennis, a journalist, invite listeners to learn more about the experiences of Black families who call the region home. In the recent episode “Struggle, Resilience, and Art,” singer–songwriter Walter DeBarr, originally from the small West Virginia town of Kedron in Upshur County, details his memories growing up in a predominantly white community and how it shaped his identity.

COURTESY OF BLACK IN APPALACHIA

Appodlachia Chuck Corra and Big John Isner, natives of the Mountain State, serve up equal parts honesty and humor on the misconceptions of the Appalachian region and muse about why the region is misunderstood. Episodes over the past year and a half have touched on topics ranging from coal mining and education to the opioid crisis and politics.

Appalachian Monsters & Mysteries This podcast, hosted by West Virginia residents Belle Brunty and Myleigh Stewart, uncovers some of Appalachia’s most famous and lesser known stories and legends. In their more than 30 episodes so far, the pair has covered everything from haunted houses and famous serial killers to unsolved mysteries and UFO sightings.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN’S FALL 2021 ISSUE