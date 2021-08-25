Classic Cutz: Passion over Profit

After 10 years in Morgantown, Classic Cutz is still a labor of love.

A Classic Cutz crew in 2018. Photo by Julian Wyant

Happy birthday to us—Morgantown magazine is 10 years old! As part of our celebration this fall, we’re checking in with some Morgantown business twins that got their start around the same time we did.

Bilal “Al” Adams has been bringing style to Morgantown ever since he opened the doors of Classic Cutz in 2011. We caught up with the clippers behind the hair styles to see how things have been going since the last time we spoke.

How has the past decade been?

Well, the beard is all gray now! But really, Classic Cutz—I thank God for it and I am honored to carry the brand. When we first started, we wanted to be different, bring that flavor we had to Morgantown. We’re from New York and Maryland, and we wanted to bring some of that with us. It has all become bigger than just a barber shop, though. It’s a culture.

10 years is hitting right during the pandemic. What has that been like?

It takes a special type of person to do this job. You really have to be dedicated. It’s 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, on your feet, moving and talking. It has to be a passion. The COVID outbreak was the first time I had to step away from the business, and it was hard. Coming back and working during that was scary, but our passion for it kept us going. It was like we were the musicians on the Titanic: We were ready to go down with our ship. It brought us all closer together.

What has surprised you the most about the barber shop business?

The diversity. I like to think that we set the tone of how America should be. Between our team and our clients—black, white, straight, gay—it’s like town hall meetings every day, having the big discussions and making us all think. People have the chance to come in and be themselves, speak freely, and understand each other. I was surprised by how well people can build a good environment, how people can come together. We’re just Classic Cutz. I set out to build an environment that is safe and welcoming to anyone, and that’s what it has become. And in West Virginia—in Morgantown—it’s special to have that kind of place.

How are you celebrating 10 years of business?

We are relaunching our shoe store, Classic Kickz, to celebrate 10 years in downtown Morgantown. It opened up at 358 High Street on August 21, and we’re excited to be expanding our business again, hopefully for another 10 years.

Where can we find you to help celebrate?

You can find us on social media—@classiccutz and @classickickz—or come by our shops on Wall Street and High Street in downtown Morgantown.

