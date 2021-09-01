Rustic by design celebrates 10 years at the Seneca Center.

Images courtesy of Rustic by Design

Happy birthday to us—Morgantown magazine is 10 years old! As part of our celebration this fall, we’re checking in with some Morgantown business twins that got their start around the same time we did.

Janet Merschat is one of the owners over at Rustic By Design, a family business that helps customers design and create home amenities, anything from fireplaces to outdoor spas. Partnered with a variety of manufacturers, Merschat and the team at Rustic By Design bring a West Virginia touch to any home. They opened at the Seneca Center in 2011, and we caught up with Merschat to find out how things are going, a decade in.

What has the past decade been like for you?

We started our business in 2007 in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania. We came to Sabraton after a while, but nothing felt quite like home yet. After some time operating out of those two locations, we found the Seneca Center. We shut everything else down and came straight here in 2011, operating out of this location ever since.





Opening day was filled with a lot of faces that were both familiar and new, something you come to expect from Morgantown. Since that day, we have expanded our service list to include not just fireplaces but outdoor spaces, outdoor kitchens and fireplaces, Radiant Pools, and patio furniture as well.

What has changed since you’ve opened?

The industry has changed a good amount, mainly in how far the products have improved over the years. New technology is coming out all the time, allowing us to continue expanding and moving forward. We’ve learned to really listen to customers and help them design a perfect fireplace in their home or outdoor space, whether it includes a kitchen or a pool or serves simply as a place to just sit and relax.

What does the future of Rustic By Design look like?

We plan to continue on this path, always inviting new areas to explore and expand our business. We really enjoy the design aspect of the job, helping our customers create unique and beautiful additions to their homes. We get to meet a lot of people, from out-of-towners to local customers. Continuing to explore, get to know people, and share our work with others is something we plan to do well into the future.

Where can readers find you to help celebrate?

You can find our showroom at the Seneca Center in downtown Morgantown or visit our website, comfortforeveryseason.com.











