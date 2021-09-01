New and Refreshed Options for game day weekend lodging

Anticipation may never have been greater for a game day stay in Mountaineer Country. Morgantown-bound fans can enjoy both the familiar and the new with a stay at one of these recently renovated hotels.

Hotel Morgan

Hotel Morgan is a revitalized historic hotel right downtown on High Street, “the perfect balance between new and nostalgic.” Featuring a 3,200-square-foot, two-story grand ballroom with a fireplace as well as a cocktail bar and cafe, Hotel Morgan invites students, parents, and alumni to experience the 1920s-era luxury space. 127 High Street, hotelmorgan.com

The Cranberry

The Cranberry offers “the conveniences of home with upscale comforts” at its boutique space near Cheat Lake. This pet-friendly hotel sits 10 minutes’ drive from the Morgantown Municipal Airport and 15 minutes from downtown. Guests enjoy free hot breakfast and an onsite cafe and bar in the relaxing contemporary rustic decor.

2700 Cranberry Square, cranberrywv.com

Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa

Lakeview Golf Resort & Spa enjoys 500 acres of scenic views of Cheat Lake as well as two championship golf courses. Guests can dine at the full-service restaurant, Fusion, or the Legends sports bar, or find live entertainment and cocktails on the Tiki Deck. The renovated property is now part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham.

One Lakeview Drive, lakeviewresort.com

Scholar Hotel

Scholar Hotel welcomes guests to “the next best thing to on-campus housing” with 41 renovated rooms and suites. Hop on the campus transportation system—the PRT—for a quick ride to the stadium and walk to popular eateries such as Tin 202, Iron Horse Tavern, and Morgantown Brewing Company.

345 Chestnut Street, scholarhotels.com/scholar-hotel-morgantown

