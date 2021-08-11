Get Off the Couch This Week

Looking for a new way to get moving that’s more fun than the neighborhood gym? Check out these sweaty solutions.

image courtesy of Launch Pad Trampline Par k

Anyone up for a new fitness adventure in Morgantown should try out one of these unique ways to burn calories.

Get your flow on at Gritstone Climbing + Fitness. Sure, there are plenty of rock walls to climb, but the facility also offers other ingenious ways to get moving, too, including a special event dance flow class August 18—think bluegrass meets ballet. Learn more about that here.

Image courtesy of Gritstone Climbing + Fitness

There’s a new yoga studio in town, so if it’s been a while since you got your dog into a downward position, head over to Suncrest Towne Center for a class at & Yoga. They’re even running new student specials for a limited time. Welcome to the Morgantown business community, & Yoga, and best of luck! Have you experienced T’ai Chi in the Park yet? If not, there’s still time before the last class of the season on September 24. Classes start at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park and are brought to you for free by the City of Morgantown Arts & Cultural Development Department and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at WVU. Register for the next one here.

Channel your inner child and head back to the playground. Morgantown has plenty of great green spaces offering a variety of activities. You can also settle for a good, old-fashioned swing session, which can burn up to 200 calories an hour, according to the internet. 😉

Finally, the local trampoline park isn’t just for kids. “Bounce and burn”’ at Launch Pad in Westover during one of its one-hour, perfect-for-all-levels fitness classes that combine cardio, strength building, and plyometrics for a unique workout. You can find out more here, and walk-ins are welcome for classes held on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN