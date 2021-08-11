Cool for School

Savor the last of summer and get ready for school in style at the Morgantown Mall this Saturday.

Photo by Kindel Media from Pexels

This return to school is like no other. As in past years, the Morgantown Mall is here to help with back-to-school events this Saturday.

Teachers can enjoy a free teachers-only breakfast at the mall’s Teacher Appreciation Event from 10 a.m. to noon. After breakfast, join a crafting session featuring a project from the craft experts at The WOW! Factory. To reserve your spot, visit morgantownmall.com.

Students can get ready for school with hands-on activities, games, dubstep dancers, a fashion show, music, and more at the mall’s KidX Club Back-to-School Party from 2 to 5 p.m. The event is open to all and attendance is free.

The Back-to-School Party also kicks off the mall’s 10-day Stuff the Bus Supply Drive. Residents are encouraged to drop off school supply items from August 14 through August 24 to benefit local schools.

The Morgantown Mall conducts rigorous cleaning and disinfection, and attendees at all events are asked to follow the masking and distancing guidelines that are in effect at the time.

If you haven’t been to the mall since last year’s lockdown, the Back-to-School Party is a great chance to check out the current line-up of stores, including Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and the relocated Dunham’s Sporting Goods, and stock up on school supplies.

