Devious Licks Have Arrived

Students are destroying property in Mon County schools, and many of them will pay a big price.

You might have been on the receiving end recently of calls from local school administrators and even Eddie Campbell, superintendent of Mon County Schools. They are alarmed, and they desperately need parents to know about the latest destructive trend circulating around TikTok—“devious licks.”

A “lick” means you stole something, and teens are daring each other to collect licks and then brag about them on social media. Smart.

Some licks might not seem so terrible, like reports of students seeking licks relocating the social distancing placeholder “M”s in the Morgantown High School gym to various and random places around the school. But many licks are bad. Very bad. MHS Principal Paul Mihalko said in a recent phone recording that school bathrooms have been “torn up.”

“We have seen sinks taken off the walls, faucet handles ripped off, and soap dispensers broken,” he said.

Campbell added his own thoughts to the discourse with a recorded message Monday night.

“In the past few weeks, users of the social media app TikTok have posted viral challenges that have encouraged students in middle and high schools to destroy school property and post videos of the destruction,” Campbell said. “Unfortunately, our students who participated are facing serious consequences that could adversely affect their futures. In addition, parents are being held accountable for replacements and/or payment for damages.”

So if you haven’t already talked with your kids about the latest social media trend that could change their lives forever, it might be time.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN