Who doesn’t love a high quality meal at a great value?

Morgantown is flush with cheap eats, thanks in large part to the enormous student population. So townies, take advantage of the perks and hit one of these spots for lunch, and soon.

Head across the Mon River to Westover for a quick visit to Grandma’s Country Kitchen. This tiny establishment serves up some of the best plate lunches in town—think a hot roast beef platter or a heaping helping of beans and cornbread. Daily specials are usually under $10, and you will not go hungry.



Hit up a Cheat Lake tradition for another cheap eat—Ruby and Ketchy’s. The place does home cookin’ right. Try one of the daily specials like the baked lasagna with side salad or a giant plate of cabbage rolls, most of which are under $10.

Chaang Thai is another town favorite. The food is always delicious and the portion sizes are so, so generous. One order of the Pad Thai variety of your choice would run just over $10. But it could easily feed you twice, if not three times. The math works in your favor here, folks.

Hit the newest spot on campus—Benji’s Sunnyside Seafood Bar and Grill—for three street tacos for under $9 or a piled-high plate of Surf ‘N Turf nachos for just over $11. They do not skimp out here on flavor or high-quality food.

Black Bear Burritos is the undisputed best vegetarian restaurant in town for the 10th year running in the Best of Morgantown competition. We’ll see if they can pull it off again this year. Nominations are happening now! But in the meantime, head to the restaurant in Evansdale for a satisfying cheap eat. Most of their delicious, inventive, and filling strollers can be had for around $10.

How about a pizza almost too big to fit through your car door? You can head to Pizza Al’s for that. A traditional, 20-inch cheese pizza is just $12.50 and could easily feed at least a couple of hungry people. What a steal!

If you’re a sushi fan, you might be surprised at how much you get for not much money during the lunch hour at both Ogawa and Volcano. Ogawa’s lunch box can be had for under $10 and includes one kitchen entree, one roll of your choice, miso soup, and ginger salad. Volcano has a similar lunch special going on for the same price, with a few more choices.

Do you think we’ve celebrated some of the best cheap eats in town? We’d love to make this an ongoing series and spread the love around the Morgantown restaurant community. So tell us, what are your favorite cheap eats?

