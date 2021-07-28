Back-to-School Uncertainty—Again

Things are still not quite normal. Here are some early takes on how the 2021 return to school is going to go.

It’s less than a month to the first day of school, Tuesday, August 24. Back to school is usually a routine we all know how to do but, as August approaches, we’re not quite out of the COVID-19 woods yet. There are bound to be questions—we’ve asked some of them for you.

Q: I thought we were done with masks—what’s this I’m hearing about a possible return to masking in the schools?

A: It’s true: On July 27, based on rising case numbers across much of the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. School districts across the country will make their own determinations depending on local conditions. Mon County Schools is in consultation with the Mon County Health Department now—watch Monongalia County Schools and your home school’s website for an update by mid-August.











Q: Will there be distancing requirements for buses, classrooms, or lunchrooms or restrictions on gathering sizes for events?

A: None are planned at this time, based on state COVID-19 directives, but that, too, could change. Again, monitor Monongalia County Schools and your home school’s website for updates.











Q: What’s the plan if COVID-19 numbers spike again?

A: Mon County Schools will follow state directives and maintain close communication with the Mon County Health Department—Monongalia County Schools and your home school’s website will be the best place for the latest COVID-19–related information.

Q: My child was out of school for a year and a half. If he or she struggles with the return to the classroom and needs academic or emotional support, who can I call?

A: Contact your child’s teacher or principal. The school system is expecting an adjustment period and is making resources available.

Q: If my child is isolated due to exposure or quarantined with infection, will instruction be provided remotely?

A: Students in isolation or quarantine will work through their regular assignments with the assistance of online tutors—Monongalia County teachers who will be available to the students for part of the school day.

Q: Governor Justice said families can have their children attend virtually. How do we do that?

A: West Virginia Virtual School instruction will be the only remote option, and it will be for grades 6–12 only. Instruction will be provided by West Virginia–certified teachers employed by the West Virginia Department of Education. There is no official deadline—each application will be considered on a case-by-case basis. To initiate the process, contact your home school’s office to be connected with a Mon County Schools employee who will assist you.