An Early South Park Rental

This home was an investment for an early Morgantown businessman.



This beautiful Princess Anne home and pristine grounds on Maple Avenue was built c. 1903 by Charles Harter and immediately sold to Howard L. Swisher.











Swisher, who used the property as a rental, was one of Morgantown’s most loyal and forward-thinking citizens. General manager of the Morgantown Building Association, Swisher was a prominent real estate dealer and home builder. Most notably, Swisher was responsible for building the Strand Theatre building, which tragically burnt down on April 14, 1927.

In addition to real estate, Swisher was a published author, most notably of a collection of poems and short stories titled Briar Blossoms. He was also the organizer of the Acme Publishing Co. and the Morgantown Chamber of Commerce.



