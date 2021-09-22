Ten Years of Terra

Join the beloved cafe’s anniversary celebration on Friday, September 24th.

Images courtesy of Terra Cafe

Happy birthday to us—Morgantown magazine is 10 years old! As part of our celebration this fall, we’re checking in with some Morgantown business twins that got their start around the same time we did.

Terra Cafe opened 10 years ago, in September 2011. We chatted with Head Chef Lauren Hartman to see what the last decade has been like. Having been with the restaurant since its early days, Chef Hartman has seen it grow with the community, becoming an integral part of the Morgantown food scene.

How does it feel to be a part of such a Morgantown staple?

Terra Cafe has always been a work in progress, but I didn’t think we would become all this. When we first opened, we got some traffic from the rail-trail, maybe 10 or 12 bikers and joggers coming in for a quick snack. It’s amazing to see where we’ve come from and where we are now. There’s something for everyone here. But even so, it’s the community that keeps us going. We love Morgantown, our local suppliers, and our patrons. Whether you come in occasionally for a cup of coffee or are a daily lunch regular, we welcome and appreciate everyone.







What has come as the biggest surprise to you this decade?

I’ve been in the food industry for 20 years, so not much can surprise me anymore. At Terra, though, I was shocked to see how much people here really need and want locally sourced products and food options that fit their dietary and health needs. Twelve to 15 years ago, it wasn’t like that. It’s interesting to see these 20-year-olds lining up for a baby beet salad as opposed to a cheeseburger.

OK, tough question: What is your favorite dish?

Oh, man! My personal favorite has to be the Salmon Omega paired with baby beets. I will definitely bring one of those home for myself every other week or so.

How are you all celebrating 10 years?

September 22 was our 10 year anniversary! Friday, the 24th, we’ll be celebrating with live music, food features showcasing some local beef for burger and beer night, tasty pastries, and giveaways. You won’t want to miss it.

Terra often dedicates part of a day’s receipts to favorite organizations around town. Follow them on Facebook to be part of their good works.

