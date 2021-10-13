Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine.

· Leave a Comment

Poll: Which Bridge is Best?

Interactive Content· Polls

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Which of the longest single-arch bridges in the world is the best-looking?

New River Gorge Bridge Photos by Randall Sanger

When West Virginia’s New River Gorge Bridge opened in 1977, it was the longest single-arch bridge in the world. Forty-four years later, it’s the fifth-longest, according to Wikipedia. We still think it’s the prettiest. Which one do you like best?

Bridge stats

Third Pingnan Bridge
Pingnan County, Guangxi, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2020
Longest in the world in 2021 at 1,886 feet

Chaotianmen Bridge
Chongqing, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2009
Second-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,811 feet

Lupu Bridge
Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2003
Third-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,804 feet

Bosideng Bridge
Sichuan, People’s Republic of China
Opened in 2012
Fourth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,740 feet

New River Gorge Bridge
Fayetteville, West Virginia, U.S.
Opened in 1977
Fifth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,699 feet

Bayonne Bridge
Bayonne, New Jersey–Staten Island, New York City, U.S.
Opened in 1931
Sixth-longest in the world in 2021 at 1,673 feet

Please share, follow & like us :)

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *