How Should Morgantown Spend $11 million?

The city wants to know how you’d allocate its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

By next spring, the City of Morgantown will have $11.2 million in federal funds that it has to spend before 2027. American Rescue Plan Act funds can be spent on direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic—addressing public health related to the coronavirus, premium pay to emergency workers, or recovering revenue that businesses lost—or invested in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure to improve our future.

Part of the City’s planning process is to seek public input. In the short survey, respondents will be asked to rank the importance of six priorities, including strong businesses, social services, and water and sewer infrastructure. They’ll also be invited to detail what’s important to them about each of the priorities. A full and thoughtful response takes less than five minutes.

The survey will be live through August 16. To submit your response, visit the city’s website.

Stay involved: Public meetings will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, to collect and discuss project ideas and at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, to present the draft ARPA action plan, both at the Marilla Center at 799 East Brockway Avenue.

