Glamorous Camping Has Arrived

A new Morgantown-area business brings the glamping experience to you.

Photos courtesy of Mountain State Glamping

Would you camp more if you didn’t have to worry about schlepping gear, setting up camp, and then taking it down just a few days later? Would you camp more if the accommodations were more glamorous and comfortable? Well, a new Cheat Lake business called Mountain State Glamping has you covered and is ready to help you glamp out right in your own backyard.

Amy and Luke Hagedorn were inspired by similar business concepts they came across on the popular social networking platform TikTok. The couple love the outdoors and were determined to bring something special and unique to Morgantown.

Their glamp out services work like this: Call, email, or message the Hagedorns on social media to arrange your very own glamping experience. Customize away, like including a projector and Roku for a movie night package under the stars or treating the kids to a gourmet s’mores kit with a fire pit delivered, too.

The Mountain State Glamping crew will show up on your glamping date and set the whole thing up in under an hour. Typical glamping packages include a weatherproof tent, a queen-sized bed with linens and blanket, decor for ambiance, and plenty of other amenities to make your backyard slumber party comfy and cozy. They’ll even come back to pick everything up at 11 a.m. the day after your last night of glamping.





The business is pretty new, but word is quickly getting around. The Hagadorns are surprised with the response and are excited about helping customers think outside of the box for the fall—think backyard tailgate glamping There are still a few weeknight dates available in July, and weekends available in August. But you better act fast.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN