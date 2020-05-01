Your Mom Will Love This Stuff

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

Mother’s Day is May 10!

1. If your mom’s love language is making food for others, check out these perfectly curated gift boxes by J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works.

image courtesy of J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works

2. Hoot and Howl knows exactly what your mom wants this year. Check out their mother’s day gift baskets here.

image courtesy of Hoot & Howl

3. Looking for something sweet? In a Jam is selling these darling keepsake boxes for Mother’s Day with your choice of jam for just $10—but today is the last day to order! Or check out the gift bags that owner, Andrea Duke, has curated with products from 14 local makers.

image courtesy of In A Jam, LLC

4. Perfectly Pink Products makes incredible bath and body items, and they’ve put some together in a gift basket just for your mom. Check them out here.

image courtesy of Perfectly Pink Products

5. Or buy a gift for your mom from a group of amazing West Virginia women who know exactly what she wants at the Woman Made Virtual Market on Facebook.

image courtesy WV Women Made Market

posted on May 1, 2020