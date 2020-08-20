Your Back-to-School Toolkit

Find all the latest on Mon County Schools’ and WVU’s plans in the Back to School Insider’s Guide from Morgantown magazine.

If the day-by-day changes in the county’s and university’s back-to-school plans have your head spinning, not to worry. We’re keeping track of every update, and we’ve compiled the latest for you in our Back to School Insider’s Guide.

How is bussing going to work this fall? What about remote learning in households with no internet? What’s WVU’s plan for keeping students in line? Plus the measures Morgantown and Monongalia County have put in place to help keep everyone safe. This 32-page toolkit has the answers you need.

Read the issue online now—then grab a copy for free when it comes out in print in late August at newsstands around town.

If you’d like to carry the new Morgantown magazine Insider’s Guides in your shop, let us know here.