WVU + Eastern Kentucky – Fans = Football Fun at Home

5 ways to enjoy this weekend’s game from afar.

The Mountaineers hit the field at noon this Saturday for their first game of the season, against Eastern Kentucky. The start of football is much anticipated, after significant “will they play or won’t they play?” drama. The game is also a welcome distraction from our COVID reality.

Things will be a lot different from usual in Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday—and as much the same as possible. Top Mountaineers brass have put a lot of work into turning a near-fansless stadium into college football fun. There will still be a team entrance video and runout, says Director of Football Communications Michael Montoro. The Mountaineer will be on hand as usual, firing his musket. Music and the WVU fight song will play over the speaker system for all of Suncrest to hear. Replays will show on the big screen, and crowd noise will be pumped into the stadium. “It will run just like a normal game.” Montoro says.

With one big exception—we can’t be there. Here are five ways that we can make the best of it.

1. Tune in The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 at noon. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the channel free for one week with Sling. You’re welcome.

2. Drink Make something fun for the occasion, like this suggestion from Best of Morgantown Best Craft Cocktail Bartender favorite, Josh Graham of Tin 202:

Gold Rush Punch Ingredients 1.5 oz. white rum

3/4 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. cranberry juice

3 dashes aromatic bitters

3. Break out the tailgate games. You don’t need a parking lot to stage a cornhole tournament and horseshoes are just as aerodynamic in your backyard. Break out the games and make the best of it.

4. Drink some more. For those who don’t like punch, Graham offers a drink named for Quarterback Austin Kendall:

Kendall Sour Ingredients 2 oz. Virgil Kaine Ginger Infused Bourbon

1 oz. fresh-squeezed lemon juice

2 dashes aromatic bitters

5. Eat something to soak up all the drinking. Pike Mountain Farms in Reedsville is selling grilling packs perfect for tailgating in your own backyard. Buy one today and arrange for pickup Friday at the Star City Farmer’s Market.