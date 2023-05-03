Worth the Drive

Toys, glass, outer space, and more—spend some time in the unique museums of our region.

Courtesy of Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum

We have some great little specialty museums in and around Morgantown—the Scott’s Run Museum, the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey Museum, and the Morgantown History Museum are just a few. If you’re up for a road trip, you can find lots more across the region. Here’s a sampling.

Museum of American Glass in West Virginia, Weston, 1 hour

Admire thousands of pieces illustrating the state’s and nation’s artisanal and industrial history in glass production in displays that bring the people and processes to life. Highlights include the recently acquired Lady Jane Stained Glass Doll House.

Kruger Street Toy and Train Museum, Wheeling, 1.25 hours

Be transported back to your childhood with individual rooms displaying vintage dolls, trains, games, and lots more. Hands-on exhibits and frequent workshops and events—including an annual June show featuring West Virginia’s Marx toys and trains—make it a different experience every time.

Explore a model of the Paw Paw Tunnel to learn about the day-to-day life of families along the C&O Canal and glimpse the entrance of a coal mine to learn about the main product shipped along the canal. Exhibits include a model lock and a boat building, and displays portray the development of Cumberland as a transportation hub.

Moonshot Museum, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1.5 hours

See real lunar landers and rovers under construction before they begin their out-of-this-world journey to the Moon’s surface. Go on your own simulated lunar mission. Grab a seat in the Moonshot Theater for a deep dive into the opportunities space offers humanity. The Moonshot Museum gets you behind the scenes of the 21st century space industry.

Museum of Radio and Technology, Huntington, 3.25 hours

Interested in antique radios? Huntington’s Museum of Radio and Technology is one of the largest antique radio museums in the U.S. See vintage radios, computers, hi-fi, and more. Check out the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame to learn what Don Knotts, Grandpa Jones, Bob Denver, Soupy Sales, Little Jimmy Dickens and others have in common.

