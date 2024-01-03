Winter Fun at Mylan Park

Screen time can’t compare with rollicking activities for getting the kids pleasantly pooped.

Courtesy of Mylan Park

It can be a relief to settle back into the home routine after the holidays. But soon enough, the little ones are going to get antsy. When that happens, look to the KYKM—Keep Your Kids Movin’—event series at Mylan Park.

If you missed the first event in December, you’ll be happy to know there are two more coming up.

From 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, January 15, at the Aquatic Center, kids can swim with the mermaids and try out the diving board, among other pool activities. There will also be a creative arts class, a scavenger hunt, and other games and activities.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, February 19, at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center, treat your kids to read-aloud, a mask-making station, a music workshop, and games and competitions.

A single-day pass is $20, or $12 for kids 3 and under—or sign up for a KYKM Club Pass to both events to get bonus swim passes and more.

Don’t forget about the monthly Parents’ Nights Off, too—a movie, a craft activity, and swimming for kids ages 4 and up from 5 to 8 p.m. one Friday a month, while you get some relaxed adulting in. The next one is January 19, with sign-ups through the 17th—mark your calendar.

There are also Learn to Swim classes and more, so don’t let cabin fever set in—look to Mylan Park to keep your kids moving this winter.

