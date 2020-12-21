Winter Amusement Awaits

Five fun and affordable things to do this winter.

courtesy of Tucker County CVB

Old man winter is headed this way, but resist the urge to stay indoors. Great fun and adventure await around every bend.

If you’re still craving warm weather, head to Smoke Hole Caverns, where it’s a pleasant 56 degrees year ’round. The name “Smoke Hole” comes from early settlers who watched Seneca Indians use the caverns to smoke wild game. To learn more, take a tour, available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Sled riding is a winter-season staple, and there’s no better place to do it than at Blackwater Falls Sled Run, the longest sled run in the East. Ride to the top on The Magic Carpet conveyor and race down the quarter-mile run. Open Thursday through Sunday from Christmas Eve to mid-March.

Surround yourself in soft golden light and sit back and relax at The Salt Cave and Spa in White Sulphur Springs. Heal your mind and body with Himalayan salt halotherapy, or heighten your senses with a Vinyasa flow in this health-promoting microclimate. Check it out on Facebook.

For an afternoon of adventure, cross country ski or snowshoe in Canaan Valley. White Grass Ski Touring Center offers almost 40 miles of some of the most exciting cross country trails in the East. For something farther still off the beaten path, try a guided trek through some seriously beautiful backcountry.

The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of ice rinks danced in their heads. Sharpen up their skates and head to Canaan Valley Resort for its full-sized outdoor ice rink, and cozy up by the fireplace while the kids do figure eights. Get the details here.