Morgantown magazine

Winter 2023

Winter 2023

Look forward to a winter of relaxation and reconnection with our suggestions for cozy winter getaways close to town and backstories that will give you a deeper appreciation for our oldest, most beloved neighborhood bars. Learn more about renowned Morgantown artist Blanche Lazzell, get insta-spired by a striking new feature at the West Virginia Botanic Garden, and more in our Winter 2023 issue.

Morgantown Magazine Winter 2023 Edition

