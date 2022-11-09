Just in time for your holiday shopping, we have in-town recommendations in our upcoming magazine from locals who know. We’ve also taken the stress out of the season’s temptations by pairing them with fun fitness offsets. You’ll also find mocktails, ox tails, and more in the Winter 2022 issue of Morgantown magazine.
Find out where you can pick up a free copy around town.
Live Local, Give Local
Our 2022 holiday shopping guide.
Sweets and Sweats
Go ahead—indulge! Then work it off nearby.
Who’s This
WVU Women’s basketball enters a new era with Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
Know This
With The Wine Bar’s new mocktails, everyone will want to be the designated driver.
Do This
Good-natured family fun all winter long.
Eat This
Back literally by popular demand: Jamaican Spice WV and its Oxtail Stew.
Support This
These organizations can do concrete good with your donation of any size.
Dish It Out
Classics are served up with a twist at Von Blaze.
Pearly Whites dentist list
Across County Lines
Wheeling is wonderful in winter.
Leave a Reply