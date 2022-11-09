Just in time for your holiday shopping, we have in-town recommendations in our upcoming magazine from locals who know. We’ve also taken the stress out of the season’s temptations by pairing them with fun fitness offsets. You’ll also find mocktails, ox tails, and more in the Winter 2022 issue of Morgantown magazine.

In This Issue

Features

Live Local, Give Local

Our 2022 holiday shopping guide.

Sweets and Sweats

Go ahead—indulge! Then work it off nearby.

This Matters

Who’s This

WVU Women’s basketball enters a new era with Coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Know This

With The Wine Bar’s new mocktails, everyone will want to be the designated driver.

Do This

Good-natured family fun all winter long.

Eat This

Back literally by popular demand: Jamaican Spice WV and its Oxtail Stew.

Support This

These organizations can do concrete good with your donation of any size.

Departments

Dish It Out

Classics are served up with a twist at Von Blaze.

Pearly Whites dentist list

Across County Lines

Wheeling is wonderful in winter.

Dining Guide