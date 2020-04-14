Who’s Up for a Little Shopping?

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Stay-at-home orders might find you in need of beauty products—and Spa Roma will deliver them directly to you for free in the Morgantown area or ship anywhere else in the state. Message Spa Roma on social media to order.

image courtesy of Spa Roma

2. Maybe your spare time is a good time to learn a new skill. Check out West Virginia illustrator Rosalie Haizlett’s online watercolor classes here.

image courtesy of Rosalie Haizlett Illustration

3. If you’re not an aspiring painter but love to craft, order your crafting needs directly from Stitch Morgantown, and they will ship the items directly to your home.

image courtesy of Stitch Morgantown

4. If you usually look forward to the weekends for visiting antique shops and digging for treasures, you don’t need to wait. Arts and Antiques Marketplace in Fairmont has unveiled a virtual shopping experience that you won’t want to miss. Learn more about it here.

image courtesy of Arts & Antiques Marketplace

5. Spring has sprung, and the time to plant flowers and gardens is upon us. If you’re in need of supplies, call up Freed’s Greenhouse in Shinnston. The local favorite is open for business and a pretty easy place to keep your social distance from others as you browse the colorful flowers.

image courtesy of Freed’s Greenhouse

