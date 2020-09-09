Where to Quaff This Fall

Celebrate West Virginia’s colors and flavors in one well-planned day trip this fall.

image courtesy of High Ground Brewing

West Virginia is gushing in craft beer these days, in town but also close to town, perfect for a leaf-peeping, suds-sipping excursion one day this fall—or take a growler and fill it to enjoy back at home. Here are five breweries and the best times for seeing fall color in the surrounding countryside.

Late September

High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta is a veteran-owned brewery fermenting a big variety of classic and fun flavors and serving them up in their taproom and, great for distancing, in their large outdoor beer garden.

Screech Owl Brewing is a fun-loving family-run operation that had more demand than it could meet from just about the moment it started selling in 2015. Take a drive to the heart of Preston County and find out what everyone’s hooting about—cans and growlers only for now.

Hop lovers rejoice! Stumptown Ales brews a fine range of classic ales from light to dark, but its taps are most heavily devoted to IPAs. Filtered and unfiltered, citrusy and classic, it’s a hop festival all in one spot.

Early October

Found in bars, restaurants, and grocery stores all over the region, Big Timber Brewing has earned a die-hard following. Visit the location where the magic happens. If you enjoy the darker brews, don’t miss the Big Timber Porter—it’s a particular fan favorite.

Mid-October

Sample brews of all kinds from across the state at The Rambling Root in Fairmont. This brewery offers a small number of its own fresh beers alongside a huge taplist and bottle selection of mostly West Virginia beers—plus West Virginia ciders, plus meads from Fairmont’s own Mountain Dragon Mazery.