Where to Beer for the Backyard Brawl

If big screens and a pub menu are your idea of Backyard Brawl heaven, pull up a bar stool at one of these spots.

Image courtesy of Draft Restaurant & Bar

5008 Mid-Atlantic Drive

Screens all around, a range of taps, a full bar, and a menu full of fun flavors. Try the Angus beef burgers—we like The Big Hawaiian Burger, with pineapples and ham, and The Bacon Jam, with a housemade bacon–bourbon–maple spread.

735 Chestnut Ridge Road

Lots of screens, decent beer selection, and great pub food—Kegler’s wins Best of Morgantown Best Sports Bar every single year. You can’t go wrong here.

704 Richwood Avenue and 3117 University Avenue

Several screens and a spirited game-day atmosphere. Frequent Best of Morgantown winner for Best Neighborhood Bar, with a tasty side of Best Wings. Keep those frosty fishbowls comin’.

Chelsea Square, 1137 Van Voorhis Road

Plenty of screens, and something on tap for everyone. Fun menu—try the Mama Dilla quesadilla with chicken and bacon or the wings with Smoking Musket sauce.

453 Oakland Street

If the 40 taps—you read that right—aren’t reason enough to head to Mountaineer Tap House Thursday night, the big screens in every direction might clinch it for you. Solid American bar food menu, and definitely the place to go if you have vegans in your party.

201 Holland Avenue, Westover

20 taps and just about that many screens. Scorers has appetizers to keep you snacking from pre-game to fourth quarter without eating the same thing twice, plus tacos all the ways.

910 Willowdale Road

Founded by alumni for just this purpose, with a nice round 18 taps, lots more to drink, and a menu that goes way, way beyond bar food—Thursday’s special is steak with a free side salad. But if you want the wings, they’ve got those, too.

