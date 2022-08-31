Where to Beer for the Backyard Brawl

If big screens and a pub menu are your idea of Backyard Brawl heaven, pull up a bar stool at one of these spots.
Draft Restaurant & Bar
5008 Mid-Atlantic Drive
Screens all around, a range of taps, a full bar, and a menu full of fun flavors. Try the Angus beef burgers—we like The Big Hawaiian Burger, with pineapples and ham, and The Bacon Jam, with a housemade bacon–bourbon–maple spread.
Kegler’s Sports Bar & Grille
735 Chestnut Ridge Road
Lots of screens, decent beer selection, and great pub food—Kegler’s wins Best of Morgantown Best Sports Bar every single year. You can’t go wrong here.
Mario’s Fishbowl
704 Richwood Avenue and 3117 University Avenue
Several screens and a spirited game-day atmosphere. Frequent Best of Morgantown winner for Best Neighborhood Bar, with a tasty side of Best Wings. Keep those frosty fishbowls comin’.
Mountain Mama’s
Chelsea Square, 1137 Van Voorhis Road
Plenty of screens, and something on tap for everyone. Fun menu—try the Mama Dilla quesadilla with chicken and bacon or the wings with Smoking Musket sauce.
Mountaineer Tap House
453 Oakland Street
If the 40 taps—you read that right—aren’t reason enough to head to Mountaineer Tap House Thursday night, the big screens in every direction might clinch it for you. Solid American bar food menu, and definitely the place to go if you have vegans in your party.
Scorers Sports Bar & Restaurant
201 Holland Avenue, Westover
20 taps and just about that many screens. Scorers has appetizers to keep you snacking from pre-game to fourth quarter without eating the same thing twice, plus tacos all the ways.
The Varsity Club
910 Willowdale Road
Founded by alumni for just this purpose, with a nice round 18 taps, lots more to drink, and a menu that goes way, way beyond bar food—Thursday’s special is steak with a free side salad. But if you want the wings, they’ve got those, too.
