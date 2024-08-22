What’s Football Without Meatballs?

Let Mama K’s Kitchen cater your next tailgate.

Photos courtesy of Mama K’s Kitchen

If you’ve got a crowd to feed for the Penn State game on August 31, check out the new tailgate packages from Mama K’s Kitchen in Star City.

The ’Boli Party Pack comes with enough large strombolis, tomato–cucumber salad, and pasta salad to feed 10 to 12 hungry football fans, for $128 before tax and gratuity. With the Meatball Party Pack, you get 24 meatballs and 2 loaves of Italian bread, plus tomato-cucumber and pasta salad for 10 to 12 people for $148 plus tax and gratuity.

The meals come packed with utensils and napkins, and add-ons let you customize the size and supply Mama K’s cheesecake for dessert.

“This is a really good option for people who put on a great spread but want a week off,” says Mama K’s owner Kelsey Kirby. For Saturday home games, orders must be called in by Wednesday night at 304.241.4717. They may be picked up during normal hours of operation, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

