What’s Cooking at MTEC

Did you know you can take a couples cooking course February 6 and 7 at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center in First Ward? As winter stretches on, MTEC has lots of other fun and useful adult education courses—here are just a few:

Introduction to Sign Language

2.1-3.22

5:30–8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at MTEC

Home Improvement, Basic Techniques

2.27–3.27

5:30–8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at MTEC

Also available: Beginning Welding

Stained Glass

3.7–4.11

6–9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Westover Annex on West Park Avenue in Westover

Also available: Picture Framing, Watercolor Painting, and more

Aerobics or Pilates

3.14–5.18

6–7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (pilates) and Tuesdays and Thursdays (aerobics) at the Westover Annex

Also available: Zumba and Gentle Yoga

Cooking Belizean Cuisine

3.22-3.29

6–8 p.m. Wednesdays at MTEC

Also available: Cooking German Cuisine

Course fees range from $30 and up depending on the number of meetings and lab fees. Registration may be completed online—or visit MTEC at 1000 Mississippi Street Monday through Thursday 1–7 p.m. and Friday 9–2 p.m.