Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

Morgantown magazine

· Leave a Comment

What’s Cooking at MTEC

Education· Morgantown Lowdown

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
fb-share-icon
Instagram

Belizean cuisine, home improvement, fitness classes, and more.

Photo by Antoni Shkraba

Did you know you can take a couples cooking course February 6 and 7 at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center in First Ward? As winter stretches on, MTEC has lots of other fun and useful adult education courses—here are just a few:

Introduction to Sign Language

2.1-3.22
5:30–8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at MTEC






Home Improvement, Basic Techniques

2.27–3.27
5:30–8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at MTEC
Also available: Beginning Welding

Stained Glass

3.7–4.11
6–9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Westover Annex on West Park Avenue in Westover
Also available: Picture Framing, Watercolor Painting, and more

Aerobics or Pilates

3.14–5.18 
6–7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (pilates) and Tuesdays and Thursdays (aerobics) at the Westover Annex 
Also available: Zumba and Gentle Yoga






Cooking Belizean Cuisine

3.22-3.29
6–8 p.m. Wednesdays at MTEC
Also available: Cooking German Cuisine

Course fees range from $30 and up depending on the number of meetings and lab fees. Registration may be completed online—or visit MTEC at 1000 Mississippi Street Monday through Thursday 1–7 p.m. and Friday 9–2 p.m.






Please share, follow & like us :)

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
fb-share-icon
Instagram

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *