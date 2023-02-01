What’s Cooking at MTEC

Belizean cuisine, home improvement, fitness classes, and more.
Did you know you can take a couples cooking course February 6 and 7 at the Monongalia County Technical Education Center in First Ward? As winter stretches on, MTEC has lots of other fun and useful adult education courses—here are just a few:
Introduction to Sign Language
2.1-3.22
5:30–8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at MTEC
Home Improvement, Basic Techniques
2.27–3.27
5:30–8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at MTEC
Also available: Beginning Welding
Stained Glass
3.7–4.11
6–9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Westover Annex on West Park Avenue in Westover
Also available: Picture Framing, Watercolor Painting, and more
Aerobics or Pilates
3.14–5.18
6–7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (pilates) and Tuesdays and Thursdays (aerobics) at the Westover Annex
Also available: Zumba and Gentle Yoga
Cooking Belizean Cuisine
3.22-3.29
6–8 p.m. Wednesdays at MTEC
Also available: Cooking German Cuisine
Course fees range from $30 and up depending on the number of meetings and lab fees. Registration may be completed online—or visit MTEC at 1000 Mississippi Street Monday through Thursday 1–7 p.m. and Friday 9–2 p.m.
