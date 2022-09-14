What to Do at the Mothman Festival

Here’s how to join in on this year’s celebration of the red-eyed Point Pleasant legend.

Photographed by Holly Leleux-Thubron

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the town of Point Pleasant invites fans of its local celebrity, Mothman, back to Main Street this weekend for the annual commemoration of the mysterious 1966 sightings. The official Mothman Festival dates are Saturday and Sunday, September 17–18—but if you want to start the celebration early, head down to River Front Park at sunset for a special screening of The Mothman Legacy and premiere of Bloodlines: The Jersey Devil Curse.

A selfie with the Mothman statue and a tour of the famous Mothman Museum are already on your list—here are some other attractions you won’t want to miss:

Get your steps in, cryptid style! The Mothman 5K will take place Saturday morning. Sign up online to race up and down Main Street and along the Ohio River, beginning at 8 a.m.

Catch live entertainment at the River Front Amphitheater 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday and noon–3 p.m. Sunday. Bob & Kendra Ward and Key to Adam will also perform Saturday on Main Street.

Meet Jeff and Willy from the popular reality TV series Mountain Monsters Friday 6:30–8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–8 p.m., or Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. in the grassy lot next to Counter Point Cooperative. No ticket necessary, but prepare for a wait.

Saturday night from 7 to 11 p.m., hop on the bandwagon—literally—for the Mothman Hayride through Point Pleasant’s “TNT Area”: acres of abandoned WWII explosive manufacturing grounds where the first sightings of Mothman were reported. Tickets go on sale Saturday morning for $5—cash only.

The Mothman Festival is free to attend, but bring some cash for food truck purchases and Mothman merch, as many vendors are cash-only.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN