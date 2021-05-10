Love what you're seeing? Get the weekly newsletter. Subscribe Today!

What Morgantown Neighborhood Are You?

You can guess a lot about a person from where they live. South Park? You love walking downtown for a bite to eat. First Ward? You take the kids to the park every other day. Suncrest? Your toughest decision is what’s for dinner. Cheat Lake? Life is quiet, but modern. No matter where you live, Morgantown begs to be explored. There are charming streets, friendly neighborhood spots, quiet parks, and quirky hidden treasures everywhere you turn. Looking for a place to hang your hat? Take our quiz and we’ll match you to your perfect Morgantown neighborhood in a few easy steps.

