What Meat Shortage?

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today?

1. Miklas Meat Market in Wheeling has been the place to go for fresh meat in the Northern Panhandle for more than 40 years. Fill your freezer with one of their popular bundles.

image courtesy of Miklas Meat Market

2. If you’re in the Eastern Panhandle, order some grub from Farmer’s Daughter Market & Butcher in Capon Bridge. Order meats, gourmet cheese, or other delicious concoctions for curbside pick-up and check out this week’s sausage lineup here.

image courtesy of Farmer’s Daughter Market & Butcher

3. Almost everyone in the Metro Valley knows Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market is the place for fresh meats in Charleston. They’ve been carving steaks and grinding meats since the 1970s. Check out their package deals here

image courtesy of Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market

4. Maple Valley Meat Market in Bridgeport is a local’s favorite. You’ll find plenty to choose from for dinner tonight and many more nights to come.

image courtesy of Maple Valley Meat Market

5. Or buy fresh meat direct from the source from farms throughout the Mountain State: Back Creek Bend Farm in Hedgesville, Cedar Dawn Farm in Alderson, Fresh and Local CSA in Shepherdstown, Hillrock Farm in Lewisburg, Misty Mountain Farm in Grantsville, Parting Ridge Farm in Mathias, Pike Mountain Farm in Reedsville, Ridge View Farm in Williamstown, Sarver Heritage Farm in Ronceverte, Swift Level Farm in Lewisburg, The Blended Homestead in Wheeling, or Triple E Farms in Romney.

image courtesy of Back Creek Bend Farm

posted on April 29, 2020