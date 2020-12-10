We’ll Never Miss Another Second

The WVU Coliseum’s new scoreboard offers in-your-face instant replay capability.

The West Virginia University Coliseum’s new scoreboard is almost bigger than you can believe. How big? It’s more than double the size of the average house in Morgantown. Let’s appreciate that for a minute—3,700 square feet of total LED space suspended in the air to amp up the fan experience.

Although the majority of fans won’t be able to see it in person until some time next year—attendance is limited to coach and player families through December—the WVU Athletics staff is confident that Mountaineer fans will like what they see. “It’s bigger, bolder, brighter, and way more interactive,” says Matt Wells, senior associate athletic director for external affairs for WVU Athletics. “It’s more than two times the size of the previous scoreboard, and the sheer size of it really delivers a ‘wow’ factor.”

The old scoreboard had been around since fall 2008, and, with technological advances available in the sports world, it was definitely time for a replacement, Wells says. It’s part of a multimillion dollar capital improvement project benefitting both Milan Puskar Stadium and the Coliseum. The football field saw the installation of a new south end zone video board and a new sound system over the summer. The Coliseum’s interior renovations include its own new sound system, new lighting, new dark blue seating throughout, and the colossal new scoreboard.

As for the rest of the big numbers: The scoreboard offers more than 2,500 square feet of LED screen, and nearly 2,000 square feet on each side is dedicated to live-action replay.

So let’s goooooo! Your next trip to cheer on the Mountaineers in the Coliseum is going to be epic.