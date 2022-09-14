Welcome the TU Tigers

Our Mountaineers face off with Towson University on home turf this Saturday—be ready with some Tigers trivia.

Image courtesy of WVU Athletics Photographed by Bob Beverly

The WVU Mountaineers host the Towson Tigers this weekend at Mountaineer Field. TU is not a Big 12 team, but part of the East Coast–based Colonial Athletic Association. The two teams have faced off only once before, on September 6, 2014, in Morgantown, and the Mountaineers triumphed 54–0.

Here’s some Tigers trivia to jump-start your tailgate talk.

Just eight miles north of downtown Baltimore, Towson, Maryland, is the seat of Baltimore County.

Founded in 1866, Towson University was ranked among the nation’s top 100 public universities in 2022 by U.S. News & World Report.

TU’s Towson Tiger mascot debuted in the fall of 1963. It was named “Doc” in 2003.

The Tigers’ home base is Johnny Unitas Stadium. The Baltimore Colts’ Hall of Fame quarterback was not an alumnus, but was the father of three Towson students. Fundraising spearheaded by his family led to the renaming of the stadium in 2003.

Former Tigers wearing Super Bowl rings include Sean Landeta (New York Giants, Super Bowls XXI and XXV), David Meggett (New York Giants, Super Bowl XXV), Jermon Bushrod (New Orleans Saints, Super Bowl XLIV), and Joe Vitt (New Orleans Saints, Super Bowl XLIV).

Wondering about tailgate chow? Towson tailgating recipes typically revolve around steak, burgers, chicken, and pork—you can’t go wrong with those.

Enjoy the game!

Makenna Spangler contributed to this story.

