Morgantown magazine

Wear Your Sundae Best

These BOM25 Best Ice Cream Shop finalists are so good, you can’t pick a flavor-ite.

Photographed by Carla witt ford

Hot enough for you? Cool down at one of the 2025 Best of Morgantown Best Ice Cream Shops.

No. 4

Rising Creek 2 Tutto Gelato

Courtesy of Rising Creek 2 Tutto Gelato

Rising Creek Bakery and Tutto Gelato Cafe joined forces a few years ago to create one of the best places in town for a sweet treat. So many flavors of fresh gelato! Get it in a cup or a waffle cone—or just swing by and grab a pint or quart to take home.






No. 3 

Pop the Soda Shop

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Pop the Soda Shop & Bakery has an extensive menu of sodas, energy drinks, floats, ice cream flavors, shakes, and bakery treats—including sugar-free and make-it-yourself options. 

No. 2 

Dari-Delite

Photographed by Michael Winters

A summer classic, Dari-Delite on Route 7 east of town has been serving up smiles in the area for years with its long list of ice cream, frozen yogurt, sundaes, and cyclone treats at great prices.

No. 1

Mountaineer Country Ice Cream

Courtesy of Mountaineer Country Ice Cream

At the top of the list this year is Mountaineer Country Ice Cream, with dozens and dozens of soft serve and Hershey’s hand-dipped flavors, Italian ice, sundaes, floats, and shakes.






Follow us on Instagram