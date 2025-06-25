Wear Your Sundae Best

These BOM25 Best Ice Cream Shop finalists are so good, you can’t pick a flavor-ite.

Photographed by Carla witt ford

Hot enough for you? Cool down at one of the 2025 Best of Morgantown Best Ice Cream Shops.

No. 4

Courtesy of Rising Creek 2 Tutto Gelato

Rising Creek Bakery and Tutto Gelato Cafe joined forces a few years ago to create one of the best places in town for a sweet treat. So many flavors of fresh gelato! Get it in a cup or a waffle cone—or just swing by and grab a pint or quart to take home.

No. 3

Photographed by Meggan Sexton

Pop the Soda Shop & Bakery has an extensive menu of sodas, energy drinks, floats, ice cream flavors, shakes, and bakery treats—including sugar-free and make-it-yourself options.

No. 2

Photographed by Michael Winters

A summer classic, Dari-Delite on Route 7 east of town has been serving up smiles in the area for years with its long list of ice cream, frozen yogurt, sundaes, and cyclone treats at great prices.

No. 1

Courtesy of Mountaineer Country Ice Cream

At the top of the list this year is Mountaineer Country Ice Cream, with dozens and dozens of soft serve and Hershey’s hand-dipped flavors, Italian ice, sundaes, floats, and shakes.











