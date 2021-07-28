Wax On Wax Off

Tracy Jones—owner of the new wax bar in Seneca Center—offers tips on staying silky smooth this summer. Everywhere.

Images courtesy of The Wax Bar by Tracy

Do you wish you were less hairy and hate daily shaving with all of your being? We caught up with Tracy Jones, owner of The Wax Bar by Tracy, at her new location in the Seneca Center on Beechurst for a few tips on staying smooth for the remainder of bathing suit season.

Waxing—Jones’ specialty—is the best way to combat hairy skin all year long. She says the process reduces hair growth and, when hair does grow back, it’s much thinner than it was before. Over time, waxing can even convince hair follicles to stop producing hair for good.

She and her staff can wax anything, and they offer a variety of women’s bikini packages from the Japanese—nothing left—to the American—tidy with a little off the sides. She also offers the Manzilian—”below the belt, front, back, and under”—for the hairy man in your life who could use some aggressive manscaping.





Jones recommends waxing every few weeks for best results and warns against shaving in between, which can undo all the good she does with this type of beauty treatment. She recommends waxing down there every four to six weeks, depending on the speed of your hair growth, facial waxing every two to four weeks, and body waxing—legs, arms, chest, back, stomach—roughly once a month.

Other things to keep in mind when scheduling your waxing appointment: no lotion or moisturizer the day of, no tanning for at least two days before, no beach at least three days after, and no alcohol just before because it can make skin more sensitive.

