Walk, Shop, and Celebrate our Rail-Trails

Hit the Wharf District for Trails Day this Saturday for Mon River Trails Conservancy’s annual Handmade Market.

Images Courtesy of Mon River Trails Conservancy

Kick off the spring trail season noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 22, in the Wharf District with Mon River Trails Conservancy’s trailside Handmade Market. The fun includes:

An arts market where more than two dozen local artisans will display their wares;

A kids’ craft table;

Free white oak seedlings from the Morgantown Tree Board while they last;

A seed planting station led by Morgantown Public Library;

A two-mile community walk starting at 2 p.m. at the MRTC tent beside Table 9 restaurant; and

Live music kicked off by Stonefly Four at 12:30, continuing with Vincent Farsetta at 1:45, and capped off by Emmy of the Mountains at 3 p.m.

In association with the Handmade Market, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Morgantown Adventure Outfitters at Walnut Street Landing will offer free use of bikes on the rail-trail and kayaks for a paddle on the Upper Mon River Water Trail.

Mon River Trails Conservancy maintains the 48 miles of rail-trail along the Mon River and Deckers Creek and advocates continually for trail and trail-adjacent improvements we all enjoy. If you’re not a member or need to renew your membership, the beginning of the spring trail season is a perfect time to show your support.

