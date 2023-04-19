Walk, Shop, and Celebrate our Rail-Trails

Hit the Wharf District for Trails Day this Saturday for Mon River Trails Conservancy’s annual Handmade Market.
Kick off the spring trail season noon to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 22, in the Wharf District with Mon River Trails Conservancy’s trailside Handmade Market. The fun includes:
- An arts market where more than two dozen local artisans will display their wares;
- A kids’ craft table;
- Free white oak seedlings from the Morgantown Tree Board while they last;
- A seed planting station led by Morgantown Public Library;
- A two-mile community walk starting at 2 p.m. at the MRTC tent beside Table 9 restaurant; and
- Live music kicked off by Stonefly Four at 12:30, continuing with Vincent Farsetta at 1:45, and capped off by Emmy of the Mountains at 3 p.m.
In association with the Handmade Market, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Morgantown Adventure Outfitters at Walnut Street Landing will offer free use of bikes on the rail-trail and kayaks for a paddle on the Upper Mon River Water Trail.
Mon River Trails Conservancy maintains the 48 miles of rail-trail along the Mon River and Deckers Creek and advocates continually for trail and trail-adjacent improvements we all enjoy. If you’re not a member or need to renew your membership, the beginning of the spring trail season is a perfect time to show your support.
