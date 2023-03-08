Walk a Mile With Survivors

And celebrate 50 years of the RDVIC.

Every year, the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center marks April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with a Walking With Survivors fundraiser. This year, celebrate RDVIC’s 50 years of good work by joining the April 1 walk through downtown Morgantown.

Your participation in the walk

Raises awareness of sexual assault

Lifts survivors up

Supports the RDVIC’s work to assist victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.

The mile-long walk steps off from the Morgantown Market Place pavilion at 400 Spruce Street at 3:30 and will be followed by an outdoor reception with refreshments, music, a raffle and silent auction, prizes, and an award for the biggest team. Registration is $21.40—register by March 15 to be guaranteed a Walking With Survivors T-shirt.

The RDVIC was the first rape crisis center and domestic violence program in West Virginia. This spring’s Walking with Survivors fundraiser is just one of the organization’s 50-year events. Watch the Facebook page for upcoming events in the Empowerment Brunch series at The Tea Shoppe—there’s one coming up on March 22—and stay tuned for a benefit gala in October.

