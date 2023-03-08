Walk a Mile With Survivors

And celebrate 50 years of the RDVIC.
Every year, the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center marks April, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, with a Walking With Survivors fundraiser. This year, celebrate RDVIC’s 50 years of good work by joining the April 1 walk through downtown Morgantown.
Your participation in the walk
- Raises awareness of sexual assault
- Lifts survivors up
- Supports the RDVIC’s work to assist victims of sexual assault and domestic violence in Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties.
The mile-long walk steps off from the Morgantown Market Place pavilion at 400 Spruce Street at 3:30 and will be followed by an outdoor reception with refreshments, music, a raffle and silent auction, prizes, and an award for the biggest team. Registration is $21.40—register by March 15 to be guaranteed a Walking With Survivors T-shirt.
The RDVIC was the first rape crisis center and domestic violence program in West Virginia. This spring’s Walking with Survivors fundraiser is just one of the organization’s 50-year events. Watch the Facebook page for upcoming events in the Empowerment Brunch series at The Tea Shoppe—there’s one coming up on March 22—and stay tuned for a benefit gala in October.
