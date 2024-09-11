Wake Up and Smell the Pumpkin Spice

Fall flavors are hitting cafes across Morgantown.

Coffee Tree Roasters: Pumpkin Pancake Latte. Photographed by Meggan Hoyman.

It took humanity hundreds of years to put pumpkin pie spices in coffee—now we can’t get enough of the autumn espresso vibe. Here’s just a little of what Morgantown cafes are rolling out this fall.

Blue Moose Coffeehouse: Cinnamon Cardamom Latte

The Moose’s classic latte featuring Black & White Roasters espresso and steamed milk, sweetened with house-made cinnamon cardamom syrup.

Coffee Tree Roasters: Pumpkin Pancake Latte

A latte made from Coffee Tree’s fresh-roasted beans, flavored with the perfect mix of maple and pumpkin pie syrups—one of last year’s fan favorites!

The Grind WV: The Pumpkin Latte

A beloved customer favorite featuring espresso combined with steamed milk and, not pumpkin syrup, but real pumpkin sauce.

Mountaineer Roasting: The Maple Latte

A latte made from beans roasted on-site and sweetened with Daniels Maple Syrup from Dawson, West Virginia. We look forward to this every year!

Quantum Bean Coffee: The Cinnamon Rolled Espresso

A hot or iced latte infused with a cozy mix of house-made brown sugar, vanilla bean, and organic cinnamon.

Stone Tower Brews: Sweet Potato Fog

Golden light tea with double pumpkin and toasted marshmallow, all topped with steamed milk and pumpkin pie seasoning—iced or hot.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE STORIES FROM THE MORGANTOWN FALL 2024 ISSUE