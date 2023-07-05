This Northern Panhandle community has plenty to offer visitors any time of the year.

this Story was originally published in fall 2021 issue of WV Living. It was updated July 5, 2023.

Head north to the Mountain State’s Northern Panhandle for a day, or a weekend, in Weirton. It’s a town of superlatives, as one of just three places in the U.S. that lie completely in one state while bordering two others—Ohio and Pennsylvania—and one of seven in West Virginia to straddle two counties: Brooke and Hancock.

While there, the place might seem a bit familiar. Perhaps you’ve seen it before on the big screen in Robert DeNiro’s The Deer Hunter or the 2011 Steven Spielberg flick Super 8. Or maybe it’s entirely new to you—in which case, welcome to Weirton.

It’s the perfect place to slow down and stroll Main Street or explore the surrounding area without fear of getting lost. There are quaint shops and local eateries to explore and outdoor opportunities aplenty along the banks of the Ohio River. This weekend would be the perfect time to find out what’s waiting for you in Weirton.

