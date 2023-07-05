This Northern Panhandle community has plenty to offer visitors any time of the year.
this Story was originally published in fall 2021 issue of WV Living. It was updated July 5, 2023.
Head north to the Mountain State’s Northern Panhandle for a day, or a weekend, in Weirton. It’s a town of superlatives, as one of just three places in the U.S. that lie completely in one state while bordering two others—Ohio and Pennsylvania—and one of seven in West Virginia to straddle two counties: Brooke and Hancock.
While there, the place might seem a bit familiar. Perhaps you’ve seen it before on the big screen in Robert DeNiro’s The Deer Hunter or the 2011 Steven Spielberg flick Super 8. Or maybe it’s entirely new to you—in which case, welcome to Weirton.
It’s the perfect place to slow down and stroll Main Street or explore the surrounding area without fear of getting lost. There are quaint shops and local eateries to explore and outdoor opportunities aplenty along the banks of the Ohio River. This weekend would be the perfect time to find out what’s waiting for you in Weirton.
Eat
Stop in for a pile of pasta or pizza—by the slice or the pan—at a spot that’s popular with locals: Mario’s Restaurant and Lounge. Or, dine on authentic Greek/American cuisine at Theo Yannie’s Greek Restaurant. Visit the historic Drover’s Inn Restaurant & Tavern for a peek into Weirton’s past, and hit Dee Jay’s BBQ Ribs and Grill, a local favorite since opening its doors in 1980. Order the ribs—you won’t be sorry.
Stay
It’s a good bet you’ll find the accommodations at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort perfect for a weekend stay. The resort offers suites and standard rooms located about 20 minutes from Weirton in New Cumberland. If you’re looking for a bed and breakfast experience, book your stay at Barn With Inn at Highland Springs Farm in Wellsburg. Choose between the renovated barn loft or the barn stall room or choose a well-appointed room in the farm house, all situated in an idyllic rural setting.
PLay
Learn all about the area at the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center. Plan an afternoon outdoors with a visit to Tomlinson Run State Park in nearby New Cumberland, or schedule a round of golf—mini, disc, or regular—at the 750-acre Brooke Hills Park built on land donated to Brooke County by the Gist family. Shop for the latest Fiestaware color at The Homer Laughlin China Company in Newell. And before you head home, be sure to visit the World’s Largest Teapot in Chester.
READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN
Leave a Reply