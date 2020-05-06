If you’re registered to vote in West Virginia, you’ve received an absentee ballot application in the mail. Use it! Because of COVID-19, anyone can vote by mail. Get your completed application into the Monongalia County clerk’s hands by June 3, and you’ll get an absentee ballot back in the mail.

Here’s more of what you need to know:

If you’re not registered yet, register here through May 19.

You may know the candidates, but if you’re not familiar with the renewal of the Parks and Trails Levy, read here before you vote.

Election officials still plan to offer in-person voting. Early voting will take place May 27 through June 6, and Election Day is now June 9. Click here and scroll down to find early and Election Day polling places in Morgantown and Monongalia County.

There’s always the chance that the rescheduled in-person voting will ultimately be canceled. Check the Monongalia County Clerk and West Virginia Secretary of State websites for updates.