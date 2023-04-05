Vinyl Records Continue to Spin

A new record store is coming mid-April.

Can you guess the five top-selling vinyl albums of all time? Answer below the story.

In 2022, vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since 1987—and by a lot: More than 44 million vinyl records sold, compared to 33 million CDs.

Younger buyers are making up the majority of new vinyl sales—and it’s not just classic vinyl that’s jumping off the shelves. Today’s recording artists are making vinyl a priority in their marketing. Adele’s newest release, 30, sold a stunning 380,000 copies on vinyl.

With Record Store Day—April 22—fast approaching, Morgantown has a new place to find your favorite vinyls. Shiny Dome Records, located at 128 Pleasant Street, is “the record store your mother warned you about,” according to owner Chris “Baldy” Herrod — you may know him as the main sponsor of the August music festival Fuzzfest.

Herrod says he always had a love for vinyl, and, back in 2019, he started collecting for his future shop. The time came that he needed to get the shop open—his albums were taking over. “Between my personal collection and what I had for the shop, I had about 20,000 vinyls at my house,” he laughs. For help visualizing that, it’s more than 250 linear feet of record albums. “I had no room whatsoever.”

Set to open in mid-April, Shiny Dome Records is just across the street from the live music and performance venue 123 Pleasant Street. It will carry vinyl, of course—mainly new—and more. “We have CDs, we have some VHSs, some random action figures, and we’ll probably get some comic books in here at some point.” Future plans include vintage vinyl and stereo equipment.

Can you name the five top-selling vinyl records of all time, according to Phonotribe? (Meat Loaf at No. 2? If you got that right, you’re a vinyl expert.) No. 5: Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), Eagles—21.6 million vinyl records sold

No. 4: The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd—23.7 million vinyl records sold.

No. 3: Back in Black, AC/DC—24.5 million vinyl records sold.

No. 2: Bat Out of Hell, Meat Loaf—25.3 million vinyl records sold.

No. 1: Thriller, Michael Jackson—27 million vinyl records sold https://phonotribe.com/article/the-15-best-selling-vinyl-records-of-all-time

